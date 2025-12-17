Knicks' Josh Hart Caught in Wildly Inappropriate Moment

The New York Knicks' celebration of their historic NBA Cup championship took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when Josh Hart decided to go completely out of pocket during the trophy presentation. The moment became viral gold, showcasing the tight bond between Hart and superstar teammate Jalen Brunson in the most outrageous way possible.

During the Knicks' dominant 124-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Hart couldn't resist pulling off a prank that would immediately go viral.

While the team celebrated on stage, Hart poked his thumb directly into Brunson's backside while the guard held the championship trophy. Brunson's reaction was priceless, he quickly jerked away and shot Hart an angry stare before realizing what had just happened. The moment was caught on camera in crystal-clear 4K, and Hart knew he couldn't deny it.

Rather than issue a serious response or apologize, Hart took to X and embraced the chaos with humor. He posted "Damn in 4k…..😂😂😂😂."

Hart then tried to throw fans off the scent by claiming the video was artificial intelligence, tweeting "IT WAS AI" in a clear joke about deepfake technology.

The exchange between Hart and Brunson showcased the genuine camaraderie between two Villanova alums who won the 2016 NCAA Championship together.

Josh Hart's Finals Performance

Hart proved to be a crucial part of the Knicks' championship run throughout the NBA Cup tournament. In the final game against San Antonio, he contributed 11 points on solid 5 of 7 of shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists in 29 minutes.

During the semifinals against Orlando, Hart stepped up with 12 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes, helping secure the team's place in the championship game. His versatility on both ends of the floor was instrumental in the Knicks' dominant defensive performances during their tournament run.​

Jalen Brunson's Dominant Finals Display

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) poses with the most valuable player trophy after victory over the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson put on an absolutely dominant performance to lead the Knicks to their first NBA Cup championship in over 50 years. In the championship game against the Magic on December 13, Brunson erupted for 40 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, establishing himself as the tournament's most explosive scorer.

Throughout the entire NBA Cup run, Brunson showcased his first-quarter dominance that made him virtually unstoppable, including a 35-point performance against Toronto where he scored an incredible 20 points in the opening frame.

The Knicks' chemistry and camaraderie during this championship run was evident both on and off the court, with moments like Hart's cheeky celebration serving as the perfect example of a team that genuinely enjoys playing together.

