Paul Pierce Goes Viral Repping Knicks Jersey
When your nickname is "The Truth," breaking your word is out of the question. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce fully adhered to the protocol, even if it meant bestowing protected props to the rival New York Knicks.
Pierce showed up to the latest episode of the basketball talk series 'KG: Certified" adorned in a Jalen Brunson Knicks jersey, fulfilling a promise to wear the threads if New York emerged victorious from its first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Behind the efforts of Brunson, who put up at least 39 points in each of the final four games, the Knicks dispatched the Sixers in six and are currently engaged in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Though they dropped Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, they still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Pierce was visibly annoyed to be clad in, as show host and fellow 2008 Celtics champion Kevin Garnett put it, "the Brunson s***" and warned Knicks fans not to get comfortable with the idea of him wearing blue and orange.
"I said I would rock the Brunson jersey if they made it out of the first round ... this is me holding up my end of the bargain," Pierce said. "Respect, he's holding it down. But this is just me holding up my end of the bargain ... Just take a screenshot, do whatever you want with this, because you ain't never going to see another. This is a one-of-one right here."
Pierce ends his humorous disconent by referencing Tony Montana, Al Pacino's character from "Scarface," declaring it's "the last time you're going to see a bad guy like this again."
The 2008 Finals MVP is perhaps the latest to be taken by de facto Brunson-mania, as the New York point guard continues to fulfill or exceed every expectation a $104 million contract placed upon when he arrived in Manhattan in 2022. Brunson's current magnum opus is perhaps a Knicks postseason record 47-point performance in Game 4 of the Philadelphia series, one that partly led to Pierce's change in wardrobe.
Only time will tell what Brunson, currently somewhat hobbled with a foot injury, will do next. His next opportunity to make an impact lands on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!