New York Radio Host Calls Knicks Star 'Loser' After Elimination
Sports talk radio host Gregg Giannotti doesn't appear to think that KAT is up to scratch when it comes to winning a championship for the New York Knicks.
Giannotti, one of the stars of WFAN's famed morning program, took aim at Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' high-profile offseason acquisition, in the first showing alongside Boomer Esiason since New York was removed from the NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers over the weekend.
While the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 in Towns' debut metropolitan campaign, Giannotti is far from convinced that he'll guide New York through the final two stanzas necessary to earn the first Manhattan basketball championship in over five decades.
"They went and they traded for him, and he’s making $50 million a year and at the core, he’s a loser," Giannotti said, mincing no words on Monday's edition of "Boomer and Gio." "That is their biggest problem. The guy is a loser. He’s a losing player. He complains. He’s soft."
"He is getting the point, now, as one of the most frustrating players I have ever watched in the uniform of a team that I root for because I know how good he can be," Giannotti continued. "It’s just so damn annoying watching him not realize his full potential.”
Towns was always going to gain extra scrutiny by way of his shocking Manhattan entry: the Knicks acquired the former Minnesota Timberwolf in the late stages of last offseason in exchange for fan favorites Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Towns has accomplished plenty in a career that began as the top pick in the 2015 draft and his ended long conference final droughts in both New York and Minneapolis.
A championship, however, has proven elusive, and Giannotti believes it'll never come.
"He shows you flashes where he’s the best player on the court. Not enough," Giannotti ranted. "He doesn’t play defense. He b*****s and moans. He is, up until this point in his career, a loser, who is making $50 million, who is going to be a logjam as far as them trying to get to the next level."
To be fair to Towns, he saved some of his finest efforts in a Knick uniform for the postseason, averaging 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds in 18 showings.
While there was no doubt room for improvement (such as his frequent foul trouble that removed him from crucial early moments), Towns showed hints of being a perennial difference maker for a championship group. Whether he's able to fully fulfill such potential in Manhattan, especially amidst reports of a wheeling and dealing offseason for the New York roster, remains to be seen.
