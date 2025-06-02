Knicks Reserve Thanks Fans For 'Everything' and 'Even More'
Goodbyes continued to filter in from the 2024-25 New York Knicks after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, the latest coming from Landry Shamet after one of the most eventful seasons of his sizable NBA career.
Shamet, a reserve backcourt man, capped off his first season in Manhattan with a heart photo assembly on Instagram, thanking New Yorkers in his caption as he prepares to face an unpredictable offseason.
"I [heart emoji] NY," Shamet said. "I gave you everything I could and somehow you’ve given me even more in return. What a year. What a f***in' year. New York Forever."
The Knicks signed Shamet, a 2018 first-round pick, to a one-year deal in September after facing him as a Philadelphia 76er in last postseason's opening round. Shamet was waived after he endured a shoulder injury just over a month later but the Knicks retained him by making him the second pick in the G League Draft.
Shamet made his debut in December and averaged 5.7 points on a career-best 46.1 percent from the field in 50 appearances. His best showing as a Knick came in the regular season finale on April 13 against the Brooklyn Nets, as he tied his career-best with 29 points in a 113-105 win at Barclays Center.
Shamet was out of the rotation for most of this postseason before an unexpected re-entry during the Eastern Conference Finals. His strong defensive play in the fourth quarter of Game 5 earned chants from the crowd at Madison Square Garden in what became the Knicks' final victory of the season.
The 28-year-old hardly hesitated to express his gratitude every step of the way, labeling himself "grateful" for the metropolitan opportunity in January comments to James Edwards III of The Athletic.
“You can execute with him,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said in the same report. “He makes the extra pass. He reads the floor well. He hustles on defense. He blocks out and blocks cutters, applies ball pressure, challenges a shot, moves without the ball. There are a lot of things that he does that aren’t necessarily reflected in statistics but help a team function well.”
