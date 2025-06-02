Knicks, Yankees' Brutal Losses Create Ugly History
The New York Groove was a dire dance over the weekend thanks to some tough showings from the New York Knicks and Yankees.
Brutal losses on the road for Manhattan and The Bronx made the wrong kind of history on Saturday, per statistical service's X account OptaSTATS: the Knicks, of course, saw their season end with a 125-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals while Major League Baseball's Yankees endured an 18-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series rematch in Southern California.
OptaSTATS revealed that it was the first time that a metro area had endured losses of 15 points/runs or more at both the MLB and NBA levels on the same day.
The Knicks and Yankees' postseason heartbreaks (the Bronx Bombers previously dropped a five-game decision to LA in October's Fall Classic) are the latest sources of postseason disappointment for the city's major men's professional sports teams. Women's teams like Gotham FC and the New York Liberty have picked up the slack, as have the Yankees' roommates, New York City FC, with a 2021 championship run in Major League Soccer.
But the latest swings and misses from the Knicks and Yankees has extended the area's drought among the commonly-accepted four major professional North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) still dates back to 2012, when the New York Giants bested the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
While the Knicks ended one of the more dire streaks on their ledgers — a quarter-century drought of appearances in the conference finals — they were forced to go without a Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist for the 52nd consecutive season, the fifth-longest active denial in the Association behind Sacramento, Atlanta, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!