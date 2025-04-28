Referee Admits Mistake in Knicks vs. Pistons Ending
The New York Knicks are leaving the Midwest with a pair of victories against the Detroit Pistons to go up 3-1 in their first-round series, but it isn't without a little bit of controversy.
On the final play of the game with the Knicks up 94-93, Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. hoisted up one final 3-point shot from the corner in hopes of reclaiming the lead in the final seconds.
Knicks forward Josh Hart contested the shot, appearing to make contact with his shoulder, but the referee made no call, thus ending the game.
However, when crew chief David Guthrie spoke with Detroit News reporter Coty Davis after the game, he admitted that the call should have been different.
"During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play," Guthrie said. "After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called."
If a foul was called, Hardaway would have gone to the free throw line with a chance to tie or take the lead. Instead, the game ended with the Knicks walking away with victory.
This is a call that could very well have a significant impact on the rest of the series. If Hardaway got the correct call, he would have potentially won the game for the Pistons, making it 2-2 going back to Madison Square Garden.
However, the call went in the Knicks' favor, and now they have three chances to close out the series, with two of those coming at home.
Sure, it wasn't the only factor behind New York's Game 4 win, but it's certainly one of the biggest calls in the playoffs up until this point.
