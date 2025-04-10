Refs Missed Multiple Calls in Knicks Loss to Celtics
Neither the New York Knicks nor Boston Celtics were lucky when it came to the officials' late whistles—or lack thereof—during their recent clash at Madison Square Garden.
Boston escaped from New York with a 119-117 overtime win, one where they took the lead for good on a three-pointer from Kristaps Porzingis with about 40 seconds remaining. But the Last Two-Minute Report from the game, released on Wednesday evening, indirectly states that Porzingis' winner should've never gotten to him.
The report states that Derrick White, who was credited with an assist on Porzingis' fateful three, should've been called for a travel before dishing it to the former New York franchise face. White appeared to take a step with the ball without dripping while trying to escape coverage from Jalen Brunson.
"White lifts and re-plants his pivot foot prior to releasing his dribble," the report states.
The shot that shouldn't have happened could've been worse: the report states that Brunson should've been called for a shooting foul against Porzingis, incurring such a charge on a desperate attempt at a rejection. Porzingis would've gotten a chance to create a two-possession lead with one awarded free throw.
"Brunson initiates illegal contact with Porzingis's head/face after he releases the ball," the report says. "(That) affects the follow-through on his jump shot attempt."
Unfortunately, the report doesn't fully exonerate Tuesday's loss for the Knicks. A prior incorrect non-call occurred in the fourth quarter, one that could've further narrowed an already tight game.
The report declares that a Knicks foul should've been called with 1:22 left in regulation, shortly after the Knicks took their first lead of the fourth period. Karl-Anthony Towns got away with a foul against a driving White, one that would've put him at the foul line and created a chance for Boston to immediately get the lead back.
"Towns wraps his arm around Porzingis's opposite-side hip, affecting his [freedom of movement]," the report said of the missed call that favored the Knicks.
The lack of call indirectly set up the game's dramatic ending: the Knicks went up three through a Mikal Bridges double on their subsequent offensive possession after White lost the ball on a bad pass. That three-point advantage persisted until the final seconds, when Jayson Tatum forced an extra session with a triple that fell with less than three regulation ticks remaining.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!