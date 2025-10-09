Reggie Miller Makes Bold Knicks Prediction
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong end of a Reggie Miller prediction in the past, but that isn't the case going into the season.
The former Indiana Pacers legend and current NBA on NBC analyst spoke about the Knicks' chances in the upcoming season.
“If the Knicks don’t come out of the East this year, something is wrong. I think New York will represent the East [in the Finals], but if it doesn’t happen this year, it’s never going to happen … It is primed for them to come out of the East," Miller said at an NBA on NBC event h/t Posting and Toasting.
“When the playoffs begin, it’s all about matchups. Styles make fights. Indiana’s style has always bothered New York. Cleveland’s style doesn’t really bother them.”
The Knicks are going into the season as one of two big contenders for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be the biggest challenge for the Knicks towards reaching the NBA Finals.
This season should help the Knicks with the Pacers and Boston Celtics, the previous two Eastern Conference champions, dealing with season-ending injuries to their best players.
The Pacers lost All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton after he tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals back in June. Meanwhile, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also suffered an Achilles tear during their series against the Knicks, which led to Boston's second-round elimination.
The Knicks are hoping that this is the year they get over the hump and it appears like this could be the best opportunity to do so.
They are the reigning runner-up in the conference that got better over the offseason. Adding Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson should make their second unit stronger, while implementing a new system with head coach Mike Brown should prepare the team better for a long playoff run.
It won't be easy, but this is a prime chance for the Knicks to win their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in over 50 years.
