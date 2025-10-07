Knicks Tease Next Statement Jerseys
The New York Knicks are seeking to make a statement this coming season and they're prepared to dress for the occasion.
New York teased the revamping of their "Statement" uniforms for the 2025-26 campaign, announcing that they would be revealed on Oct. 15.
"Statement" edition uniforms are part of the NBA's efforts to expand beyond the traditional home and away aesthetics often seen in other sports. Per LockerVision on the NBA's official site, Statement uniforms "seek to extend each teams' brand" and "often include an alternate team color and/or a bold execution of the team logo identity."
Since 2022, the Knicks have gone with a darker shade of blue for their Statement uniforms, pairing the navy hue with orange lettering and numerals. Previous Statement looks include minor adjustments to the tradition and home-and-road sets that the Knicks have become famous for, but the prior edition is the longest version they've had to date.
In the video preview offered by the Knicks, the navy will be retained on the revamped version with a larger emphasis on the blue outlining the numbers. Further frames offered on the Knicks' official site reveals that it also appears that blue and orange lines will be added to the threads, reminiscent of Madison Square Garden's logo from the early 1990s.
That keeps in tune with the Knicks' references to the turn-of-the-century, as their next "City" edition is set to resemble their look from their most recent NBA Finals showing in 1999. The jersey also lives up to its name, as it will feature the slogan "Once a Knicks, Always a Knick."
From what can be gathered, the jersey appears to be fairly true to what the virtual Knicks wore in a preview for "NBA 2K26," which saw a pixelated Jalen Brunson don the threads.
This season has a chance to become the Knicks' most emphatic "Statement" yet, as many have pegged them as the early Eastern Conference favorites considering their relative peace amidst the wheeling and dealing among their competitors. New York is coming off its first showing in the NBA's final four since 2000.
