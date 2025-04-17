Report: Former Knicks GM "Frontrunner" For Kings Job
Does a royal throne await former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry?
A report from Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic hints that could be the case, as Perry has been labeled a "frontrunner" in the race to become the Sacramento Kings' next general manager.
Sacramento is searching for a new decisionmaker after parting ways with Monte McNair shortly after its season ended with a 120-106 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.
Perry served as the Knicks' general manager from 2017 through 2023 and now serves as an NBA analyst. Some of Perry's draft picks from his Knicks tenure include RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley, and Mitchell Robinson. Under Perry's partial watch, the Knicks leaped back into contention and ushered in a new era by signing former Maverick Jalen Brunson, who has since been named the team captain.
A former Division II basketball star at Wayne State, Perry briefly served as the Kings' vice president of basketball operations in 2017. He held the title for three months before the Knicks offered him their general manager's role. Perry also spent time in the Detroit Pistons' front office during their turn-of-the-century heyday, helping Joe Dumars build the roster that capture an NBA championship in 2004. Other managerial stops for Perry include Seattle and Orlando.
Whoever takes the job in California's capital — Amick and Slater's report also says that Calvin Booth, recently dismissed from Denver, is also a consideration — may have his work cut out for him: the Kings (40-42) have not reached the NBA playoffs since ending a record 16-year drought in 2023, a year saw that McNair win the NBA's Executive of the Year title.
The bottom fell out for Sacramento this time around: head coach Mike Brown was fired in December after a 13-18 start and former franchise face De'Aaron Fox was traded to San Antonio just over a month later. Such struggles have clouded the future of All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who beat out Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns for the NBA lead in rebounds per game with 13.9.
