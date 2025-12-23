Jalen Brunson's Stellar Play for Knicks Leads to Weekly Award

The New York Knicks have been playing at an incredibly high level over the last few weeks. Since a losing streak early in the season dropped their record to 2-3, they have gone 18-5, solidifying their standing as a legitimate championship contender.

Leading the way for the team on the court has been their captain, Jalen Brunson. In the first year under new head coach Mike Brown, he has elevated his performance to yet another level, looking like a true MVP candidate.

Whenever the team has needed him most, he has stepped up and led them to victory. Last week, against the Indiana Pacers, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet out of the lineup, he put on his cape one more time and saved the team.

Brunson wasn’t happy with his overall performance, but helped the Knicks to victory with another clutch performance. His 3-pointer in the waning seconds helped the short-handed New York squad steal a win against their rivals.

Jalen Brunson Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up before a game against Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was one of the highlights of the week for the Knicks star, which led to him being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the campaign. In the Western Conference, it was Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies earning the award.

Brunson averaged 31.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists while leading the Knicks to a 2-1 record. They were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Pacers.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.



West: Jaren Jackson Jr. (@memgrizz)

East: Jalen Brunson (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/sFIAvcIUIg — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2025

That can be chalked up to a scheduling loss for a well-traveled New York squad. Not counting in the stats for Brunson’s Player of the Week Award, but likely playing a role, was the 2026 NBA Emirates Cup Championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The stats from that game don’t count, but he was named the MVP of the NBA Cup and made the All-NBA Cup team, along with Towns.

Against the Miami Heat, Brunson had the best game of his career at Madison Square Garden. He was hot right from the start and never cooled off, pouring in 47 points to go along with eight assists in front of his tiniest fan.

That propelled the Knicks to a 132-125 victory, splitting the season series with the Heat. He will now receive a little bit of rest, already being announced out for New York’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with left ankle management.

Brunson will likely be back on the court for the team’s Christmas Day game at noon on Dec. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG.

