Suni Lee Talks Knicks Fandom
Some have called for the New York Knicks to make additions with rings in mind. That's certainly no problem for Suni Lee, one of the team's more recognizable fans.
Lee, an American artistic gymnast and two-time Olympic gold medalist, became a bit of a cult hero among Knicks fans this past season, as her presence at Madison Square Garden often coincided with clutch performances from the Manhattanites. Some supporters claimed that Lee was a particular good luck charm for OG Anunoby, who seemed to play his best when Lee was seated.
Lee addressed her Knicks fandom while speaking on a panel at Fanatics Fest in Manhattan over the weekend. Briefly interrupted by a fan declaring "OG!" (to which a chuckling Lee remarked "Out of pocket!"), Lee had high praise for the MSG experience on Knicks game days.
"I really got sucked into the Knicks fandom this year," Lee said (h/t The Knicks Stan on X). "The feeling of a buzzer-beater hits different and the reaction of the crowd is super exciting ... The Knicks fans are just so passionate and loyal and I feel like everybody there is so excited to watch them and cheer for them because it's just such a big crowd. I feel like it's so passionate, so much fun. The energy is absolutely amazing and it just makes you want to keep coming back."
Lee was in attendance for the Knicks' Apr. 6 win at Madison Square Garden, which saw Anunoby score 32 points built on a 13-of-17 output from the field (including 6-of-8 from three-point range) in a 128-112 triumph over the Phoenix Suns. It was one of six games that saw Anunoby tally at least 30 points in his first full season as a New Yorker.
Lee was also present for another viral Anunoby moment, namely his near-collision with actress Anne Hathaway during a November loss to the Chicago Bulls.
