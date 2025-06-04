Report: Knicks Star Treated For Playoff Injuries
KAT reportedly took a few scratches in the New York Knicks' recent playoff run.
A report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN states that Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent treatment for a couple of ailments endured during the team's recent run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ligament damage in one of Towns' left fingers was repaired and his bruised knee was likewise treated.
Both injuries, per Shelburne, were endured during the six-game finale against the Indiana Pacers: Towns took knee-on-knee contact with Indiana's Aaron Nesmith during Game 4 of the series and was seen glancing at his finger while wincing at several points. He ended his first New York playoff tour averaging 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting just over 48 percent from the floor in 18 showings.
Shelburne's report said that Towns opted to undergo the treatment immediately to ensure maximum recovery time.
Despite the loss, the strong statistical showings amidst medical adversity serve as a triumphant end to Towns' metropolitan debut, which also featured appearances on the All-Star and All-NBA teams. He was originally listed as questionable on the Knicks' injury report for Game 5 but took his usual spot in the New York starting five, posting a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double in a showing that teammate Jalen Brunson felt broke several "narratives" surrounding the perception of the center.
"I have the utmost respect for him and the way he’s been able to play through this entire season and playoffs," Brunson said prior to the Knicks' final game, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "We’re all banged up but we’re going to push through, but I had faith he was going to play."
Time will tell if Towns sticks around for the first stages of the post-Tom Thibodeau era, as some view him as a potential trade candidate with New York's draft pick cabinet mostly depleted after acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
