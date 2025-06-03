Knicks Star Josh Hart Posts Reacts to Tom Thibodeau Firing
Josh Hart made it clear that he will always heart his first boss with the New York Knicks.
Hart was one of the first Knicks to publicly react to the ousting of head coach Tom Thibodeau, posting a four-word remark of gratitude in response to the report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
"Forever grateful," Hart said, decorating his X post with blue and orange hearts. "Thank you!"
Thibodeau leaves New York as the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, having guided the team to the postseason in four of his five showings. Hart was one of the primary acquisitions in this era, coming over from the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal at the 2023 trade deadline.
Under Thibodeau's watch, Hart posted career-best numbers and became a lasting staple in the Knicks' starting lineup, at least until the latter stages of the ultimately futile run against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the six-game loss, it was the first time the Knicks had made it to the NBA's final four since 2000.
Thibodeau's de facto demotion of Hart was one of the headlines of the showdown with the Pacers, which saw him replace the 2016 collegiate national champion with Mitchell Robinson. It was part of a rotational expansion that saw Thibodeau break away from the seven-to-nine man sets he had shown a steadfast loyalty to during his time in Manhattan. It was a gambit that appeared to be too little, too late, as Thibodeau now departs New York after half-a-decade at the helm.
