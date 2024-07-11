Report: Knicks Looking to Add Timberwolves Superstar
Despite an eventful offseason, New York Knicks fans have further yearned for a big man. According to one well-known local fan analyst, management may be ready to appease such concerns.
Casey Powell, better-known as the host of popular Knicks fan web channel KnicksFanTV, recently claimed that management remains high on lauded Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns, a New Jersey native who could be moved for financial reasons. Like the Knicks, conference finalist Minnesota has paid close attention to the tax apron and could be persauded to move the four-time All-Star and top pick of the 2015 draft.
"I don’t think they’re done. I think there’s one more move they want to make. I think there’s a big swing that they want to make," Powell, known as "CP The Franchise" on his channel, said. "They're in a little bit of a tricky spot where they could use some savings, and I can tell you, the Knicks want Towns ... I'm just telling you, keep an eye out on this because I can tell you that they have interest there, that the interest is there."
The trade for Towns, Powell claims, would require the Knicks to send off three-time All-Star Julius Randle, who is due for a sizable contract extension.
"Contractually, it would have to involve Julius and probably about like $20-plus million in salary so you’re talking about a big change there," Powell said. "But like I said, keep an eye on it. The interest in KAT is real."
This is far from the first time that the Knicks have been linked to Towns, who averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds en route to the Timberwolves' surprise trip to the Western Conference Finals. An anonymous NBA executive mentioned potential Minnesota cost-cutting to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports last month, claiming that the Knicks would 100 percent be there" if Minnesota opted to sell.
The Knicks have been busy in their quest to chase down their division rivals and the defending NBA champions from Boston, recently embarking on major splurges to trade for former Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges and to re-up with imported gamechanger OG Anunoby. The interior, however, has been relatively depleted in the meantime.
New York is set to welcome back franchise staple Mitchell Robinson for a seventh season but he is coming a nagging ankle injury that limited him to 37 games last year. Jericho Sims is currently the backup centerr after Isaiah Hartenstein fled for Oklahoma City and the Knicks waited until the literal last minute of the draft to address the paint, using the 58th and final choice to select German-born prospect Ariel Hukporti.
