Insider Names Knicks Top Trade Suitor For Kevin Durant
If and when one chase ends, another is set to begin for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks, currently competing in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, continue to spin in the Kevin Durant rumor mill. Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein recently offered one of the prominent cases of their supposed interest yet, naming New York one of the top suitors in play for Durant's services.
“Minnesota, New York, Miami and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Durant suitors," Stein said in his latest news letter released on Tuesday (h/t Antonio Losado, Posting and Toasting). "League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out.“
While it's no surprise to see the Knicks linger in the Durant discussion, Stein's report is one of the first to place New York so high in the de facto contention rankings. Many have paired Durant with the Houston Rockets in hypothetical scenarios but Stein says that the second seed in the West is more likely to chase a younger star.
As long as Durant lingers in the Association, it feels like someone will try connecting him to the Knicks. Durant famously spurned the Knicks upon his departure from the Golden State Warriors in 2019. While the Knicks don't have much to offer in terms of future assets (thanks to last offseason's deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns), some believe that the Knicks will have another chance to wow him, especially if this year's postseason trip falls short of expectations.
For the the time being, Durant remains on the roster of the Phoenix Suns, who are coming off a disappoint 36-win campaign that will likely lead to a plethora of changes. Durant is the most likely to go thanks to a combination of his desire for another championship and the fact he's set to make $54.7 million next season.
