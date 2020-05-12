Knicks Daily Roundup 5/12: Knicks Season Ticket Holders Refunded, Offseason Possibilities, and More

-The Knicks are taking care of their season ticket holders. The franchise sent an email to season ticket holders yesterday, stating these fans could choose to receive a refund for any remaining regular season home games or roll the games over to next season. If fans choose the latter, they’d receive a bonus of either a concessions credit, MSG Store credit or an RJ Barrett jersey. This comes as no surprise, as there's no conceivable way fans will be able to attend games should the season resume. You can read more about this from our own Kris Pursiainen.

-It's still anyone's guess as to which direction the Knicks' offseason goes in, but The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov and Danny Leroux took a stab at what they think could happen. The two writers discussed the implications of Scott Perry making decisions, what the Knicks will do with all players under partially guaranteed deals and team options, the pros and cons of Chris Paul, realistic 2020 free agents options, and creative ways New York can maximize its cap space. The back and forth nature of the article brings up all different angles of the Knicks' offseason, making it a must-read.

-Leon Rose may be looking for his star, and our own Jackie Powell believes she found him. Jackie crafted her dream Knicks' starting five next season, with New York acquiring a big-name player that could lead the team and bring a new culture to the organization. Hint: It's not Chris Paul.

-Fans around the globe can rejoice: I have made it to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament finals. It was a tough semifinals matchup, but Lauren Russell is clearly too good at winning (she was our last tournament's champion, where winning was actually the goal). You can read more about the atrocious matchup where my team put up 65 points (six points in the first quarter), and what I have to say to my opponent in the tournament finals, Alex Wolfe.

-Marc Berman of The New York Post released another mailbag, answering the pressing questions of Knicks fans—none more interesting than what Leon Rose's plan is in New York. Rose has yet to truly speak to the media and make any sort of inkling as to whether he plans to continue the Knicks' rebuild or push for a star. While this remains unclear, Berman did his best to speculate on Rose's direction, as well as why Phil Jackson didn't work in New York and more.

Berman also came out with The New York Post's latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, making picks for the top-15, as well as the Nets' pick at 20 and the Knicks pick at 27. In this mock, Berman has the Knicks taking a point guard, something the franchise desperately covets. But which one was available?