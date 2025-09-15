Should Knicks Give Chance to EuroBasket MVP?
The New York Knicks are filling out their roster going into training camp, which is only a few days away.
The Knicks have signed veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon and small forward Landry Shamet in recent days, while also giving Garrison Mathews a contract for training camp. On top of that, point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is working out for the team, while former Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III has been linked to the Knicks.
New York might want to also extend an olive branch to small forward Isaac Bonga, who was named EuroBasket MVP after scoring 28 points for Germany in their championship win against Turkey.
"In this tournament, he took on the best offensive opponents on a nightly basis, including Doncic, Lauri Markkanen, and many other elite players. Perhaps the best perimeter defender outside the NBA, Bonga can guard positions one through four with ease. He will defend anyone straight up, keeping his hips squared the entire way while pedaling and grapevining like a defensive back," HoopsHype wrote.
"Bonga also showed growth in his offensive game, becoming a reliable three-point shooter. In the tournament, he shot nearly 50 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep on about 3.5 attempts per game. Over his past three seasons with Bayern Munich and Partizan, he has shot 38 percent from three."
Bonga, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his rookie season. He played two years for the Washington Wizards before one season with the Toronto Raptors, his last in the NBA.
Bonga signed with Bayern Munich in 2022, where he spent two years before joining Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.
In 2025, Bonga won the ABA League championship and was named the Best Defender in the league. Now that he has a EuroBasket gold medal, teams in the NBA could look to buy him out of his two-year contract with Partizan.
The Knicks could offer him that opportunity, but he may not have the best chance to earn a lot of playing time. He would make the Knicks' depth better, but Bonga likely won't leave Europe unless he was afforded an incredible chance in the NBA.
The Knicks could help him win a championship, but he'll likely seek opportunities where he could be a larger contributor.
