Knicks Depth Chart Update After Latest Signings
The New York Knicks are counting down the days to training camp, which begins later this month.
Here's a look at the team's depth chart as the team winds up for the preseason:
Point Guard: Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, Tyler Kolek
Brunson is the clear-cut starter, but the fight for the backup job is very much on.
Brogdon and Kolek may as well be tied in the second unit, but the veteran could have the edge over the second-year pro. While Brogdon's contract is non-guaranteed, the Knicks have to consider having him as the backup over Kolek.
Brogdon is a former Sixth Man of the Year and the Knicks need to have the best depth possible in order to contend in the Eastern Conference.
Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Garrison Mathews (Training Camp)
The Knicks have a bevy of shooting guards, but Bridges will be the one starting during the regular season.
McBride and Clarkson will each see time on the court, while Mathews has an upward battle to try and make the team after only signing a training camp deal.
Small Forward: OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet, Landry Shamet
Anunoby is the starter, but another backup battle is set to take place between Dadiet and Shamet.
Dadiet is a second-year pro trying to get more playing time while Shamet is trying to challenge him for playing time.
Power Forward: Josh Hart, Guerschon Yabusele
The Knicks will likely add Mohamed Diawara, their second-round pick, to the power forward depth chart soon.
For now, it will stick with Hart and Yabusele, both of whom could come off the bench if the Knicks decide to move Karl-Anthony Towns to the power forward position next to Mitchell Robinson.
Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti
Towns and Robinson will each play a key role for the Knicks frontcourt this season while Hukporti serves as insurance in case either get hurt.
Hukporti has a contract guarantee in January, so there's a chance the Knicks part ways with him during the season, but he'll start the year on the roster.
