Should Knicks Run It Back, End Trade Talks?
The New York Knicks made a leap this season, winning 50 games and taking home the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the end result stayed the same, falling in the second round to the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks' premature playoff exit has them drudged in trade rumors for stars after years of clamoring for someone, but what if they took a simpler path this offseason and tried to run it back?
When Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson were all healthy, nobody was better than the Knicks. They were 12-2 when all three of them were on the court together, but they had a limited time together because Randle's shoulder injury required season-ending surgery. Had all three of them stayed healthy together, it likely would have resulted in the same No. 2 seed, but definitely some space between them and the rest of the pack.
There's belief that these three can build a contender together, so why not give them a real shot? Any big trade this offseason will likely include Randle, which makes any deal a massive risk. Sometimes the best move may be to stick to the status quo.
In order for the Knicks to run it back, they should give Anunoby however much money he wants and Isaiah Hartenstein should be offered a much-deserved raise.
There definitely is a risk with keeping things the same, because the Knicks have shown a tendency of playing hurt, which could affect their overall ceiling in the long run. However, injuries are unpredictable, and there isn't any more chance of an injury happening with this year's roster compared to next year's with someone new.
The biggest risk is that the Knicks don't want to waste Brunson's prime. It remains to be seen if Brunson will be able to match the level he played at this year again, but if he can, it will likely come sooner rather than later. New York's championship window will remain open as long as Brunson is in his prime, but that also has an unknown expiration date.
Whether the Knicks make a big trade or not this offseason, they will have a contending roster. They just need to figure out if they should hold 'em or fold 'em.
