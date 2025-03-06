Steve Kerr Reacts to Almost Taking Knicks Job
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that the alternate universe where he took the New York Knicks' job looks pretty different, but not in the way Manhattanites are probably hoping for.
The Warriors' annual visit to Madison Square Garden, the latest staged on Tuesday, affords Kerr to take a trip down memory lane: Kerr was said to be one of the top contenders to fill the coaching vacancies in both Manhattan and Oakland in 2014 and ultimately opted to take the latter posting. Four Bay Area championships have followed while the Knicks have had six different men in their own top spot in that span.
Despite the victorious process he has championed in Golden State, Kerr doesn't believe that he would have been afforded similar longevity and patience in New York had taken that job instead.
"I don't spend one second on that topic," Kerr said of the idea that he nearly joined the Knicks during his weekly appearance on KGMZ-FM's Willard and Dibs show. "I already know the answer: I would've been fired within two years and I'd be doing television right now."
While current Knicks boss Tom Thibodeau has brought respectability back to the post, it's easy to see where the former NBA on TNT analyst Kerr drew that conclusion: none of the five prior men to lead the team before Thibodeau (Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis, Jeff Hornacek, David Fizdale, Mike Miller) has landed another NBA head coaching job since leaving Manhattan.
At the time of Kerr's decision, the Knicks were coming off a disappointing 37-45 season in Mike Woodson's final year at the helm. Fisher, wound up lasting just a season-plus on the MSG sidelines and earned only 17 victories in his lone full campaign.
Kerr recalled that two individuals drew him to Golden State: budding star Stephen Curry lingered on the Warriors' roster and Kerr's daughter Madeleine was attending Cal-Berkeley at the time.
"Ninety-five percent of that [decision] was because of Steph and five percent was my daughter," Kerr said with a laugh. "She was really pleased with that answer, by the way. She rolled her eyes and said I'm used to your dad jokes."
Since taking the Warriors job, Kerr has posted a 15-5 record against the Knicks, including Tuesday's 114-102 victory at MSG featuring a team-best 28-point showing from Curry. A rematch is slated for next Saturday at Chase Center, which will serve as the last game of a five-game Knicks road trip, one that begins on Thursday in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT).
