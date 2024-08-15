Carmelo Anthony Discusses Knicks Championship Chances
Carmelo Anthony knows what it's like to bring a championship to New York ... Central New York, rather than Manhattan's New York Knicks ... but he's nonetheless somewhat versed in title hardware.
In an interview on Rachel Nichols' web series "Open Run," Anthony analyzed the championship prospects of his Manhattan successors, who boast the services of All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, as well as incumbent accessories like OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Mikal Bridges also joins the fold from Barclays Center after a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Syracuse alum stopped short of a championship guarantee but said that, as things stand, the Knicks linger behind only the defending champion Boston Celtics when it comes to Eastern Conference title favorites.
"I do believe that they've situated themselves to be right there with Boston and (the) Philadelphia (76ers)," Anthony told Nichols. "What we do with that is totally different, because you still have to go through Boston. But I think everybody else got better and the Knicks got better. That's what's important."
"Philly got better, the Knicks got better. Boston, they're going to be the same because you've got to beat them. But we ain't worried about nobody else in the East. We're worried about Boston, that's it."
The Knicks, of course, disposed of Philadelphia in the opening round of last season's playoffs, besting Joel Embiid's group in six games despite missing Randle. That led Philadelphia to tip off an Atlantic Division arms race that brought in Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers as well as a new contract for Embiid's second-in-command Tyrese Maxey. New York and Philadelphia will look to end long-standing conference final appearance droughts, while Boston is coming off its NBA-record 18th championship.
New York won't have to wait long to prove its worth against the Celtics, as a meeting in Beantown is scheduled for Oct. 22. The full 2024-25 regular season slate is set to be released on Thursday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ESPN).
