Knicks' Defensive Struggles Continue in Win Over Nets
The New York Knicks barely escaped the Brooklyn Nets in a 124-122 victory last night. New York defeated Brooklyn in its second NBA Cup game and is now 6-6 on the season.
The story of the game was the fourth quarter. The Nets ignited a 21-point comeback on the shoulders of Cam Thomas, who dropped 43 points. However, Jalen Brunson came up clutch with a go-ahead three-pointer, followed by a Mikal Bridges block on the other end.
The incredible ending shouldn't be a distraction from the Knicks' defensive struggles, however. Against a team expected to find itself in the 2025 draft lottery, New York allowed Thomas to go 16-of-22 from the field and 7-of-10 from three when the only other Net to shoot 50% or higher was Keon Johnson (2-for-4).
The Knicks cannot suffer second-half lapses like the one that happened last night. Brooklyn isn't considered a playoff team, but what happens when New York faces a top-tier team in the playoffs? Those teams won't fail to capitalize on the team's defensive mistakes.
The Knicks haven't been able to figure out how to fix their struggling defense through 12 games and now sit at No. 21 in the NBA in defensive rating (115.2). The offense has looked great, but the defense continues to wear them down.
It's fair to note that last night, New York was without Karl-Anthony Towns, but that doesn't excuse the perimeter defense. With high-caliber defenders like Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, it's perplexing to see struggles like this to start the season.
