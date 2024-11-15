Knicks Star Ready to Face Former Team
A Wildcat-turned-New York Knick will get to reunite with his former pack over the weekend.
It's a working weekend in metropolitan basketball as the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have a de facto doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. Part one is scheduled for Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) and will be part of group play for the ongoing NBA Cup festivities.
On a more personal level, Friday will mark the first New York basketball civil war since the two sides engaged in a deal headlined by Mikal Bridges' move to Manhattan in exchange for a haul of draft picks and a series of veterans. It was just the fifth trade between the Knicks and Nets the first since 1983.
"I think it's good to see my guys. I've got a lot of good friends over there," Bridges said of the upcoming matchups, per video from SNY. "Even the coaching staff that’s there, all the way up to [general manager] Sean Marks and [assistant general manager] Andy [Birdsong], I’m real close with a lot of those guys, so it will be good to see them.”
Bridges spent a year-plus in Brooklyn after he was sent to Barclays Center at the 2023 trade deadline in the deal that made Kevin Durant a Phoenix Sun. Some envisioned him as the Nets' new franchise face after they parted ways with Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.
But Bridges struggled in such a role, leading Brooklyn to deal him to the Knicks in June. At the time, major hype surrounded the deal thanks to Bridges' reunion with fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.
In 11 appearances as a Knicks, Bridges is averaging 15.6 points but is shooting just 30.6 from three-point range, which has been particularly glaring in the absence of DiVincenzo, who was dealt to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges' defensive prowess has also yet to manifest, as the Knicks (5-6) have at least 110 points on five occasions this season, all losses.
Unburdened with any form of expectation beyond competing for the top lottery odds, the Nets (5-7) have enjoyed the continued breakout of leftover Cam Thomas under the watch of first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The upcoming couple is major opportunity for both teams: the Knicks can get back on track while Brooklyn has a prime opportunity to make a statement while ending some bad karma against the Knicks: Manhattan has taken each of the last six editions of the ongoing rivalry (which is currently knotted at 107-107) and the Nets have not won at Madison Square Garden since April 2022.
The realization was not lost on Bridges' former teammate Cam Johnson, who joked that he would be "put [Bridges] in a headlock prior to Friday's tip-off.
"“It’s going to be fun, man,” Johnson said, per Evan Barnes of Newsday. “We always look forward to that New York Knicks game. Love playing at the Garden ... but we haven’t won there in my tenure, and that’s all I’m focused on, winning that game.”
