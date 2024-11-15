Knicks Trade Idea Swaps Centers With Blazers
The New York Knicks have been one of the more active teams on the trade market over the past year, and there's reason to believe that the team won't be done during this upcoming trade season.
The Knicks still have a need for a backup center, and they could look to upgrade that role before the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggests a trade idea that sends point guard Cam Payne and center Mitchell Robinson, along with a protected 2025 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for second-year forward Toumani Camara and backup center Robert Williams III.
"Swapping out Robinson for Williams would be more debatable if the former were healthy. He's not. Williams has already returned to action, can be more of an offensive decision-maker off the catch and, at his peak, is the better dual-big fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns at the other end," Favale writes. "Camara is not among the NBA's household names, but he does an excellent job defending them. At 6'7", he guards four of the five spots on the floor, including basically all of the top advantage creators. If the three-point stroke is real—40 percent shooting on 3.2 attempts per game)—he isn't just an upgrade in depth. He's a playoff difference-maker."
The trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15 if Payne was involved since he signed a new deal this offseason, but this deal is more likely to be completed without him and Camara.
Camara is a second-year player that the Blazers are really high on, especially due to his defense. However, Portland will likely shop Williams, and the Knicks are a prime candidate for his services.
The salaries match up, and if the Knicks included some additional draft capital, the team might be able to get an upgrade in the frontcourt.
