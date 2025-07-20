Three Keys to Mike Brown's Success With Knicks
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown has a lot of pressure leading his new team to victory.
The Knicks were six wins away from winning it all this past season, but they felt head coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't the one for them, firing him days after the team's elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals.
Empire Sports Media writer Davin McFarland has three keys to Brown doing what Thibodeau could not and win a title with the Knicks.
"If Brown’s previous tendencies toward rigid rotations resurface, it could hinder his ability to fully embrace his bench’s talents," McFarland wrote.
"However, his collaborative mindset and championship experience provide hope that he can navigate these challenges effectively.
"With a roster seemingly designed for contention and a weakened Eastern Conference landscape ahead, there’s an eagerness to see how Brown can leverage depth, instill accountability, and modernize the offense, ultimately preparing the Knicks to chase the elusive title they seek."
Brown has more depth to work with this season, adding Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson in free agency. With the pair of them coming off the bench, the Knicks have more ways they can beat teams, making them scary in the long run.
Thibodeau would hardly ever hold his players accountable in public, which is a tactic Brown feels the opposite about. Brown isn't afraid to call his players out. That tactic might be what the Knicks need to light a fire up their rear end when things aren't clicking during the season.
The Knicks also have Brown able to run an offense that can challenge some of the best in the league. The Knicks were already one of the league's top offenses, but if Brown can diversify some of the looks the team gets, it could work out in their favor in the long run.
