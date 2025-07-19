Guerschon Yabusele's Knicks Number Revealed
Guerschon Yabusele fans will only have to adjust the front of their jerseys upon his transfer to the New York Knicks.
Per NBA "numerologist" Etienne Catalan, Yabusele will retain the No. 28 he wore with the Philadelphia 76ers when he suits up for the Knicks this fall. Yabusele is one of the premier additions of the Knicks' offseason after inking a two-year, $11.2 million deal.
Yabusele takes over one of the rarer digits in Knicks history, as it has been worn only once before in the regular season: veteran center Andrew Lang is the original wearer, having done so for 19 games during the 1999-2000 campaign, his final NBA season.
Yabusele is one of two major depth stars the Knicks added to their playing roster this offseason alongside Jordan Clarkson. Having returned to the NBA after several years overseas and a silver medal-winning Olympic run with France's men's national basketball team, Yabusele was one of the brightest silver linings for the struggling 76ers, averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
"I feel like their team, it really match[es] my DNA, I would say, to fight, to play hard, to kind of be like the underdogs, to go and fight every night," Yabusele said in an interview with European outlet Skweek. "I was looking at them like 'oh my God, this team plays good together. They're a good team ... It's a good group of guys.' There's no bad guys, there's no problems. This could be a good chance and opportunity to play there.
"In their system, I can be really helpful."
Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Guerschon played for another Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics, where he wore No. 30. Yabusele was a first-round pick of Boston's in 2016 and won several international professional championships to go with a pair of Olympic silvers with Les Bleus.
