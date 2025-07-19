WATCH: Knicks Guard Throws 1st Pitch at Mets Game
A New York Knicks rep was on hand to throw the first pitch of part "Deuce" of the New York Knicks' 2025 season at Citi Field.
The Mets had Miles McBride take the hill in their first game back from the MLB All-Star break, as he threw out of the first pitch to open their first second half series. Clad in a home Mets jersey bearing the No. 2 he wears with the Knicks, McBride bounced the toss to Queens utility man Jared Young shortly before their Friday showdown against the Cincinnati Reds.
McBride visited Citi Field on an appropriate evening, as the Mets were facing their longtime National League foes from Cincinnati. A native of The Queen City, McBride is a close friend of Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter, as both of them graduated from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati.
Throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field is the latest stop in a busy summer for McBride, a lasting New York sixth man set to enter his fifth season in Manhattan. In addition to welcoming his first child, a girl named Ace, McBride also entered the writing realm, releasing a young reader's book centered on a young protagonist named "Deuce." Last season saw McBride average 9.5 points and 2.9 assists, both career-highs, on the road to the Knicks' first conference finals appearance in a quarter-century.
McBride's toss was one of many opening throws across MLB, which officially returned to action on Friday after its All-Star festivities in Atlanta. Both the Mets and New York Yankees held playoff spots on the All-Star break bracket while the Reds were 2.5 games out of a National League wild card invite entering Friday night.
