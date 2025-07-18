Suni Lee Shuts Down Relationship Rumors With Knicks Star
The only rings that celebrity New York Knicks fan Suni Lee is looking for reside in the famed logo of the Olympic Games.
Prior to an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards, the American gymnast shut down rumors that she was dating Knicks star OG Anunoby. More than a few New York basketball supporters shipped the two amidst several strong performances from the second-year Manhattanite when Lee was in attendance, but the latter clarified that they were just friend in an interview with Jarrod Castillo of the The Mirror.
"It just started off as a joke, and I feel like social media kind of just, like, took it further than that," Leetold the British tabloid when addressing the Anunoby rumors. "There's nothing there. We're just friends. I fully support all of them, and I support the Knicks."
The accomplished gymnast has gained a bit of a cult following among Knicks fans for being a good luck charm at Madison Square Garden, as New York uncannily seemed to play its best when she was seated in Manhattan's courtside offerings.
Her supposed magic seemed to be particularly effective on Anunoby, who uncannily played some of his best games of the season with Lee in attendance. On April 6, for example, a courtside Lee witnessed Anunoby score 32 points on 13-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range, in a one-sided win over the Phoenix Suns.
Lee, who mentioned that she was also good friends with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and his longtime partner Jordyn Woods, previously appeared to brush off rumors that she and Anunoby were dating back at Fanatics Fest in June: while she spoke on a panel that also featured New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, she labeled one fan's cry of "OG!" as "out of pocket" with a laugh.
With just about three months until Knicks season, Lee has added a new title to her name in the meantime: the 22-year-old earned the "Best Comeback Athlete" award after braving several kidney diseases that forced her to step away from the mat. She returned in time for last summer's Olympics in Paris, which saw her take home three medals, including a gold in the artistic all-round team competition.
