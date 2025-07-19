Insider Reveals Why Marcus Smart Chose Lakers Over Knicks
Signing with the New York Knicks apparently wasn't the smart move for one tenured NBA veteran.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Marcus Smart is set to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers once he completes the buyout process from the Washington Wizards. Smart will take his defensive talents to SoCal as the Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, seek to avenge last season's loss in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Smart, who spent last season between Memphis and Washington, was said to be on the Knicks' radar, but New York Post insider Stefan Bondy reports that Manhattan would be unable to fulfill his desires to play meaningful minutes.
"Knicks had checked in on Marcus Smart," Bondy said in a Satuday X post. "But my understanding is he desired a spot with a clearer path to playing time."
The Knicks truly do have a packed backcourt situation, one that they already addressed this offseason with the addition of former Utah Jazz depth star Jordan Clarkson. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson are the obvious starters at guard while the team is also set to retain tenured sixth man Miles McBride. That also doesn't account for the rise of a young backcourt talent like Pacome Dadiet and/or Tyler Kolek, both of whom received extended playing time during Summer League action in Las Vegas.
The Lakers' backcourt depth, in comparison, is far thinner, with Gabe Vincent being the most prominent name on the ledger. Other backcourt bench men include former Knicks rep Shake Milton and James' son Bronny, neither of whom has made any major head on the minutes chart during their time at Crypto.com Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!