Timberwolves Named Landing Spot for Knicks Guard
The New York Knicks will have to do some moving and shaking this offseason if they want to acquire a star, and that could result in losing talented young guard Miles McBride.
McBride, 23, had a career year for the Knicks, averaging 8.3 points per game in his third NBA season.
If the Knicks need to trade McBride to make things work for a bigger deal, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be a team interested in his services.
"Minnesota should consider young point guards it can develop behind 36-year-old starter Mike Conley Jr., preparing for a future without a veteran starter," Bleacher Report writes. "Miles McBride had a strong junior season with the New York Knicks, even averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shooting 40.7 percent from three in his 14 starts (albeit in 43.3 minutes a game)."
McBride could fit into the backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards and continue to build on their Western Conference Finals run that ended last week in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
It will take a lot for the Knicks to move on from McBride, even as the team looks to add another big star. The Knicks have him for a very team-friendly deal at three years, $13 million, and if he continues to grow at his current rate, that contract will look like even more of a steal.
If the Knicks can avoid it, they should look to not include McBride in any deal and hopefully reap the benefits on having one of the best bargains at the point guard position in the NBA.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!