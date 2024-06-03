Liberty Lash Fever in Commissioner's Cup Opener
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty remained immune to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in her first professional days.
Facing the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft for the third time in their first nine games, the Liberty got their Commissioner's Cup title defense off to a good start with a 104-68 victory at Barclays Center on Sunday night.
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton handled business on both sides of the ball: granted primary Clark duties, Laney-Hamilton held the royal rookie to 1-of-7 from the field in the first half before she was moved to the Fever's leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell. On offense, Laney-Hamilton was the Libery's leading scorer with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, pairing with five assists as New York won its third in a row.
A plethora of Laney-Hamilton successors continued to hold Clark in check, as she scored three points in 29 minutes. The final 1-of-10 effort from the field was her worst shooting percentage as a pro to date. Mitchell paced the Fever with 21 points, though only six came when Laney-Hamilton trailed her.
The Liberty's Commissioner's Cup defense continues with a three-game road trip, one that tips off on Tuesday night against the Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET, WWOR).
