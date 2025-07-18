Trainer Defends Knicks Prospect’s Summer League Play
It can be hard to scrape together rational takeaways from NBA Summer League, with the short sample size lending itself to impulsive reactions despite the few present NBA-caliber players having to get it done in an unfamiliar system.
Tyler Kolek told reporters midway through his week in Las Vegas that he'd been looking forward to Summer League since the team's season ended, but hasn't been able to look the part of the experienced NBA player performing in a league below him with a 3-ball that's been off more than it's been on and a steady diet of double-teams to diffuse.
He had a lot to gain from a potential Summer League breakout, with the Knicks still in need of a backup point guard and currently mulling over how to use their final available contract in free agency. Either they pick up a veteran ball-handler or go all-in on Kolek, and his streaky play has out him in a tight spot.
Amidst those questions of how the point guard can scale his abilities up to a regular role on the contending team, Chris Brickley, a notable NBA trainer who's worked with Kolek in the past, came to his defense.
He called attention to the tough transition a usual-reserve has to make in pumping up his usage alongside players who won't take advantage of Kolek's passing quite like the big-league Knicks would, while still trying to not look overly biased.
"I’m also a realist @tyler_kolek had some moments that could have better but he showed he knows how to run an offense from the backup position in the league!" he posted to conclude the thread.
It's fair to point out that Kolek's going 0/11 from 3-point land over the first two games of the summer did not help his case, but that's part of why it's so tough to take much away from the Las Vegas games. He's facing relentless pressure as the team's sole playmaker, whereas he'll be fighting to crack the team's top-eight in this upcoming season's rotation. Kolek will be on the Knicks' bench on opening night, but will have to continue working if he wants to see major minutes under Mike Brown.
