Two Key Knicks Must Step Up vs. Pistons
The New York Knicks have a number of different players that have to step up for the team when they face the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs.
Among the top contributors, offseason acquision Mikal Bridges could be the one that needs to step up the most, according to The Athletic insider James Edwards III.
"Bridges will likely start with the assignment of guarding Cunningham. It takes more than one person to guard a player of that level, but it’s important that Bridges makes Cunningham work at the point of attack and sets the tone," Edwards writes.
"On the other end, the Knicks need Bridges to be a more efficient shooter from 3 and attack the rim more frequently than he did during the regular season. He only shot 35.4 percent from 3 through 82 games, which was the lowest mark since his rookie year. To go further, Bridges knocked down only 30.5 percent of his 3s from above the break. New York needs that to be better.
"As it pertains to attacking the rim, being aggressive and getting players in foul trouble will be important against a young Pistons team. Bridges only took 118 free throws in 82 games, which is the lowest of anyone in the starting group by almost 100. The midrange game that Bridges loves has its advantages, especially in the postseason, but the other stuff is better for team offense and can help deflate an opponent."
The Knicks will also need Josh Hart to step up on the wing next to Bridges, and if he can provide just a little bit of offense in the series, New York could be in good shape.
"As for Hart, the Pistons will likely dare him to shoot. He does everything else well offensively, but teams are going to try and force him to take 3s. Hart made the Philadelphia 76ers pay from deep in their last playoff series and it really swung things for New York," Edwards writes.
Hart is a do-it-all kind of player who isn't afraid to lay it all on the line on both ends of the floor. If Hart can be an offensive strength during the series for the Knicks, it could make New York unstoppable against Detroit.
Of course, Hart will have help from Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby in that department, but if he can provide another element to the offense, that is what will put the Knicks at full strength.
