Tyler Kolek Happy to Partake in Knicks' 'Group Project'
Tyler Kolek's trip to Disney World proved to be one of both business and pleasure for the New York Knicks' NBA G League affiliate.
Kolek's service as a de facto ringer played in the Westchester Knicks' favor in their run to further in-season glory, as he was sent to the White Plains-based group for the Winter Showcase finale in Orlando on Sunday. The second-round rookie left with the finest souvenir, as he earned MVP honors with a 22-point, 11-assist double-double in the 125-119 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
"I just joined them, it's like when you when you have a group project, you're just joining at the last minute and get an A so shout out to these guys, man," Kolek said in his postgame interview with ESPN's David Resnick. "They've been busting their (butts) all year, I come down. I love playing with them. They're like a family down here."
Westchester certainly enjoyed Kolek's Christmas visit: he played a major role in the 17-4 run that closed the third quarter and changed the course of the game. Between six points of his own and two assists, he played a direct role in 11 of the 17 tallies en route to helping Westchester become the first team to win consecutive titles in the developmental league's in-season showdown.
Though Kolek supposedly did nothing on the "group project," he did help Westchester make it to Orlando in the first place: in three prior appearances, he averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds as part of a six-game winning streak that helped the Knicks overcome a slow start to secure the fourth seed on the eight-squad bracket.
The Knicks might appreciate Kolek's assistance but he felt it was important not overshadow the Westchester regulars like T.J. Warren and Donovan Mitchell. All three sank at least three triples while Warren led all Knicks with 24 points.
"I''m trying to buy in," Kolek said. "I'm not coming down here trying to take all the shots, trying to do everything. I'm just trying to play the right way and play good basketball."
Westchester will begin G League regular season play on Friday when they face Detroit's affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, in White Plains (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!