Josh Hart Trolls Knicks Stars After Commanders, Eagles Game
Football divided the New York Knicks' house on Sunday afternoon.
The Knicks' headliners wear New York across their chests on game days but their gridiron rooting interests are decidedly not-so-metropolitan: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles while Josh Hart has hardly hid his love of the Washington Commanders. Both are bitter rivals of the local New York Giants, as they all reside in the NFC East division.
With the Commanders and Eagles doing battle near the nation's capital on Sunday, Hart declared a temporary schism among the metropolitan stars.
We aren’t friends nor teammates today," Hart bluntly said in an X post, tagging Brunson and Towns' account. "We are just coworkers. I don’t like yall, yall don’t like me." For his part, Towns left a middle finger emoji in the replies and one look at the week's NFL playoff scenarios made it easy to understand why: the Eagles would clinch the NFC East division with a win and would also remain in contention for the conference's top seed and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it.
Behind two touchdowns for star running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles jumped out to a 21-7 lead, much to Hart's frustration, evidenced by a still photo of Winslow (a rodent character from the Nickelodeon series "CatDog") leaving a room. The scores obviously caught Brunson's attention, as a dejected Hart told him to "stop calling" despite Brunson's insistence it could be "an emergency."
But the Commanders, seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2020 season, inched their way back into the game after Philadelphia lost star quarterback Jalen Hurts to a potential head injury. Washington whittled the gap to 27-14 by the end of the third period before two scores from Olamide Zaccheaus from the arm of star rookie thrower Jayden Daniels gave them a one-point lead in the fourth, leading Hart to indicate he was back watching with a Winslow re-entry.
Washington turnovers seemed to doom the Commanders' case--and led to Hart posting another exiting Winslow. But since Washington held Philadelphia to field goals, Daniels got one more chance to the play the hero and took full advantage with a nine-play, 57-yard masterpiece that ended with a nine-yard scoring toss to Jamison Crowder with six seconds remaining. The accompanying two-point conversion created a 36-33 final in Washington's favor, inching them closer to the desired playoff berth.
With the tables turned, Hart hit the phones to talk trash to Brunson and Towns, but received no reply. Brunson, for his part, simply declared "Welp" upon the confirmation of Philadelphia's divisional clinch delay.
Sunday's thriller will likely have fans craving more of the Commanders-Eagles rivalry and the two could well be on the collision course for a postseason match.
