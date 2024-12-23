G League Knicks Win Back-to-Back In-Season Championships
The New York Knicks' Golden Eagle soared on Sunday night in Orlando.
Tyler Kolek put forth an MVP effort as the Knicks' G League affiliate from Westchester earned another in-season championship, topping the Sioux Falls Skyforce 125-119 in the Winter Showcase championship. Westchester successfully defended its title from last year and became the first team to win two such titles.
Sent to Orlando earlier on Sunday, Kolek took home MVP honors, coming five rebounds short of a triple-double with 21 points and 11 assists. T.J. Warren scored 24 points while Moses Brown joined Kolek in the double-double brotherhood with 16 rebounds and 14 tallies. Kolek was one of three Knicks to sink at least a trio of triples alongside Warren and Donovan Williams, who had four.
Westchester was in danger of not getting a chance to defend its title but rattled off six consecutive victories at the end the 16-game qualification portion to earn the fourth seed on the eight-team bracket. They took down the affiliates of Phoenix and Denver before capping things off with Sunday's triumph over Miami's.
Westchester opens the G League regular season on Friday, when they face the Motor City Cruise in White Plains (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com).
