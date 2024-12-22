Knicks Add Tyler Kolek to G League In-Season Title Roster
The Westchester Knicks are bringing in a ringer as they seek in-season glory for the second consecutive season.
Amidst a quiet Sunday, the New York Knicks announced on Sunday that rookie Tyler Kolek would be sent to their White Plains-based G League group.
Kolek, the Knicks' touted second-round rookie, will be eligible to play in Sunday's showdown with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in Orlando (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). That game is the final of the developmental league's Winter Showcase and Westchester is going for its second consecutive title.
The Marquette alum was seen by some as a second-round steal back in June, as the Knicks traded up the board to obtain his services. While Kolek has yet to generate a lasting role in the NBA rotation (which has more or less been a tradition in the Tom Thibodeau era), he has done well in limited time, notably posting a 43.5 percent success rate from three-point range.
Kolek has flourished in three G League appearances to date, averaging 18 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. He's set to join his fellow metropolitan draft classmates Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti, each of whom partook in Saturday's semifinal victory over Denver's affiliate Grand Rapids.
Notable names on Sioux Falls, Miami's affiliate, include first-round picks Josh Christopher and Nassir Little, as well as NBA veteran Tony Snell.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!