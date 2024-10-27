Walt 'Clyde' Frazier Reveals His Knicks Mount Rushmore
Walt "Clyde" Frazier was molding and scolding when asked about the greatest New York Knicks lineups of all-time.
Frazier addressed the historical aspects of Knicks basketball during an appearance on FanDuel's web series "Run It Back," where he was asked about his personal Mount Rushmore by host Michelle Beadle. The Madison Square Garden fan favorite mostly stuck with the lauded past but did throw younger Knicks supporters a olive branch by including one of their newer favorites.
"That's easy: Ewing, Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, Clyde," Frazier said, more than happy to include himself. "Those are the big three ... Fourth one, there's (Carmelo Anthony), Amar'e (Stoudemire), there's Dave DeBusschere, Earl The Pearl (Monroe), Bernard King ... maybe Melo."
Frazier's fourth pick could prove controversial among Knicks fans due to the team's lack of postseason success while he appeared in the lineup but the NYC native still holds a lasting place in the metropolitan archives. The two-time Knicks champion and MSG broadcaster previously told Knicks on SI that Anthony's No. 7 should "definitely" be retired into Madison Square Garden's rafters.
Historical context was a major theme in Frazier's appearance on "Run It Back," especially with the Knicks' current affairs taking up headlines: with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns joining a starting five that also features OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart, some have quickly remarked that the active group makes up the finest top five in Knicks history.
Frazier quickly shut down that notion and was more than happy to provide evidence.
"Bulls***," Fraizer said before brandishing one of his championship rings, earned alongside fellow metropolitan legends like DeBusschere, Monroe, Reed, and more. "There's the best starting five right there!"
The Hall-of-Famer will be back on the mike alongside longtime colleague Mike Breen come Monday when the Knicks (1-1) will look to continue chasing Fraizer's five and more against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
