Knicks Announce New Jersey Patch
The New York Knicks look to reach new heights and destinations for the 2024-25 season and their jersey sponsor will reflect such aspirations.
The Knicks announced a new partnership with the city of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism on Thursday, one that will see the team feature the "Experience Abu Dhabi" campaign on the team's uniforms.
View the patch's placement on the team's threads here.
The campaign, which encourages visitors to descend upon the capital city of the United Arab Emirates is now know as the "Official Patch Partner" of the Knicks, succeeding Sphere, team owner James Dolan's renowned event venue in Las Vegas.
“These are significant, multi-faceted marketing partnerships for both the MSG Family of Companies and DCT Abu Dhabi,” MSG Sports' chief operating officer Jamaal Lesane said in a statement. “These premier sports and entertainment assets in New York and Las Vegas are globally recognized brands, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi as we continue to grow this relationship to reach audiences both domestically and internationally.”
Under the new deal, Experience Abu Dhabi will appear on the Knicks' home and away jerseys as well as warm-up jackets and shooting shirts. Signage for the campaign will also appear throughout MSG venues such as Sphere and the Garden itself.
“Our partnership with the New York Knicks and the MSG Family of Companies aligns with our mission to boost Abu Dhabi’s global visibility as part of our Tourism Strategy 2030," DCT Abu Dhabi chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said in the statement. "It also serves as an inspiration for our youth, connecting them to the world of professional sports and encouraging them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.”
Experience Abu Dhabi is the latest sponsor to adorn the Knicks' uniforms, joining Sphere (2023-24) and Squarespace (2021-22).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!