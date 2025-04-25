WATCH: Tempers Flare Early Between Knicks and Pistons
WrestleMania earned one more round thanks to the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
Early extracurriculars defined Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series between the Knicks and Pistons, with tensions boiling over at the onset of the second quarter when backup big men Mitchell Robinson and Paul Reed got a little too aggressive.
Both players received technical fouls, and Knicks primary center Karl-Anthony Towns was charged with one as well when it became in to break up the brouhaha. Towns shoved an agitated Redd out of the fracas, leading to Reed attempting to fight his way through several interveners to get back at the metropolitan interior threats.
Game 3 of the series, which featured a Knicks lead at the halftime period, continued to live up to its physical reputation.
The two teams combined to be whistled for 24 fouls (Detroit getting charged with 14) and both sides attempted 14 free throws each. After getting only two free throws in Game 2, the Knicks took advantage of the windfall, sinking 13-of-14 freebies en route to a 13-point advantage. Each of the five Piston starters were penalized at two fouls, including three alone for Tobias Harris who was held scoreless in 16 minutes.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!