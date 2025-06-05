Why Knicks Fired Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks are entering a new era in the franchise's history after firing Tom Thibodeau just days following the team's elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals.
Thibodeau brought the Knicks to new heights that hadn't been reached since the turn of the century, but that wasn't enough to satisfy the big wigs in the building.
ESPN insider Tim Bontemps explained the decision behind the Thibodeau firing.
"The Knicks decided a new voice was needed to lift this franchise to the next level, despite Thibodeau leading the Knicks to their best stretch of play this century, including winning a playoff series in three consecutive seasons and advancing to the conference finals for the first time in a quarter century," Bontemps wrote.
"After making a pair of splashy moves to land Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last summer, New York often seemed like it was less than the sum of its parts. The starting lineup of Bridges, Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby was outscored from Jan. 1 through the end of the regular season and by 31 points in over 300 minutes in the playoffs.
"The defense was at times an issue — particularly against the Pacers in the conference finals — though that shouldn't come as a huge surprise with Brunson and Towns operating as the team's point guard and center. New York could also shoot more 3-pointers and adopt a faster pace offensively."
There were a number of reasons behind the Knicks' playoff elimination, and it appears that Thibodeau is getting the bulk of the blame. Someone has to take the fall, and this year, that falls on Thibodeau's shoulders.
Now, with a major variable of the team changed, the Knicks will truly learn whether or not Thibodeau was part of the problem or solution.
