Knicks Could Make Big Offseason Trade

The New York Knicks could be back in trade rumors this offseason.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are disappointed after losing Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, ending their season just shy of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks made many changes to their team this past season to get better, but they have still yet to reach their goals.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey foresees a big trade coming for the Knicks this offseason.

"Expect the Knicks to be in plenty of trade rumors throughout this summer. With Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially available, New York is almost guaranteed to be tied to him at some point. Plenty of other stars will wear imaginary blue and orange, too," Bailey wrote.

"But just last summer, New York gave up four unprotected firsts, an unprotected first-round pick swap and a top-four protected first-round pick for Bridges. Later, they gave up two starter-level players (Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo), another first-round pick and multiple second-rounders (among other things) for Karl-Anthony Towns."

"Barring other moves that might rebuild the asset stash, the Knicks just don't have the assets to meaningfully get in the mix for this summer's biggest available stars."

"So, instead of another splashy move for a big name, expect one of those high-minute players to be part of a trade package that brings multiple helpful players back to New York."

The Knicks don't have a lot to work with, but it's clear that the team isn't good enough to win a championship quite yet.

They will have to add by subtracting one of their key players, and there's an argument to be made for a couple of them to be the player leaving in a hypothetical trade.

A trade is far from a guarantee, but considering how aggressive the Knicks were last summer, a deal could materialize.


