Jordyn Woods Thanks Fans After Knicks Star's Absence
Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, took to X to thank metropolitan supporters for their well-wishes amidst a personal tragedy.
"Thank you for all of your prayers and concern," Woods said. "I had to bury one of the closest people to me yesterday after she lost her battle to breast cancer. Life isn’t always fair. She will be missed tremendously."
Towns missed Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to listed personal reasons and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made it a point to mention the team respect his space amidst the departure. Though some interpreted Thibodeau's words as a hint that Towns would miss multiple games, the All-Star center is not on the injury report for the Knicks' Thursday night showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT).
Further concern emerged when a Woods X post remarked "F*** Cancer," leading many Knicks fans to over virtual support. Mitchell Robinson appeared in the starting five in Towns' place on Tuesday, which saw the Knicks drop a 114-102 interconference decision to the Warriors. Towns returns in time for a five-game Western swing that opens with a back-to-back against both Los Angeles squads at Crypto.com Arena.
Towns and Woods, a businesswoman, model, and socialite, have been together since 2020. Towns credited Woods with helping him grieve and recover after losing several relatives, including his mother Jacqueline, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods previously lost her father John, a television sound producer, to a bout with cancer in 2017.
“I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m [going to] make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with,'" Towns said in an interview with actress Taraji P. Henson on Facebook Watch. "I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother.”
