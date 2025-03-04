Knicks Lose Karl-Anthony Towns to Personal Reasons vs. Warriors
The New York Knicks' KAT will not be on the prowl when they face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Per Ian Begley of SNY, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced that Karl-Anthony Towns would not play in the interconference clash. Towns was previously listed as questionable on the Tuesday injury report due to personal reasons.
Asked if Towns would be able to travel with the Knicks when they embark on California road trip this week, Thibodeau was non-committal, remarking that Towns "needs some time right now."
Towns recently missed last Wednesday's game against Philadelphia with knee issues but he was back for team's victorious weekend set in Memphis and Miami. This will be the seventh game that Towns will miss this season and the Knicks have split the previous six.
Even with Mitchell Robinson back from his own lengthy medical departure, the Knicks will be relatively lacking on interior depth on Tuesday: Robinson is still on a minutes restriction as he prepares to partake in his third game from the season-long ailment while Ariel Hukporti (who started in Towns' place on Wednesday against Philadelphia) is out for most, if not all, of the remaining regular season with a knee issue.
For visiting Golden State, Stephen Curry is questionable with a sore right ankle while Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Gary Payton II (nose) are both out.
