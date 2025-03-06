Karl-Anthony Towns' Girlfriend Posts Cryptic Tweet After Knicks Star's Absence
A tweet from Jordyn Woods may have offered some clarity on the absence of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns sat out of Tuesday's Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors due to personal reasons. Pregame analysis from head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted that Towns' departure could last more than one game and an X post from Woods, the center's longtime girlfriend, may only cause more concern.
"F*** Cancer," Woods posted on late Tuesday night.
Towns was originally listed as questionable on the Knick injury report for Tuesday's game before Thibodeau ruled him out. When asked if Towns would travel with the team as it embarks on a five-game road trip that begins on Thursday in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT), Thibodeau stressed the need to give their All-Star some necessary space.
“When he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back," Thibodeau said, per SNY's Ian Begley. "But he needs some time right now.”
Without Towns, the Knicks (40-21) somewhat held their own in the interior despite the 114-102 defeat: Precious Achiuwa pulled in 15 rebounds off the bench while Mitchell Robinson returned to the starting lineup for the first time in 15 months. New York lost the rebounding battle by two and let up 50 points in the pain but had two more in the latter category.
With Tuesday's loss, the Knicks are 3-4 when Towns doesn't take the floor this season. This week features the start of a Western swing headlined by a back-to-back against the Los Angeles squads as well as meetings with Portland and Sacramento. The tour wraps with a rematch against the Warriors next Saturday in San Francisco.
Those issues, of course, can obviously wait and take a backseat as Towns works through this ordeal with his family by his side.
