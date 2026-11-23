The Knicks won their 11th game from 14 after a 113-106 victory over the Pacers on Sunday. Topping a 5-12 team that’s missing its superstar isn’t usually impressive, but records go out the window whenever these two teams meet. With the win, New York tied Atlanta and Boston for the second-best record in the East.

With every win, hopes are raised. With every game, so are worries. Let’s look at one of each from this one.

Question: Josh Hart: animal, mineral, vegetable?

Josh Hart defies classification. There doesn't seem to be a role he can't fill. He’s the size of a guard who plays like a power forward mixed with a Tasmanian devil. Even recording his 18th career triple-double doesn’t do his versatile impact justice. The Pacers were reminded of why.

With OG Anunoby missing his second straight game (calf), the Knicks once again started Landry Shamet. Playing the second leg of a back-to-back, they were smaller than usual; the only players taller than 6-foot-6 to see the floor were Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Drummond and 17 and eight minutes for Pacome Dadiet and Mo Diawara, respectively. That’s a problem against the Pacers.

With Tyrese Haliburton still in street clothes, Indiana’s meal ticket is the 6-foot-9 Pascal Siakam. The Knicks' centers were busy battling Ivica Zubac on the glass all night. Usually OG takes the Siakam assignment. Bridges gave it a shot, but gave up three inches and 30-plus pounds in that matchup. What were the Knicks to do?

What they usually do whenever something needs doing: they call on Hart. Whether D-ing up De'Aaron Fox, James Harden, or Siakam, no job is too small or too big for the 6-foot-4 Swiss Army knife. Siakam did pace the Pacers with 25 points, but while he made 6-of-12 shots against every Knick who wasn’t Hart, he was only 3-of-10 when guarded by the man himself.

For a team whose only definition of success this season is repeating as champions, Hart is an essential worker. The Pacers may not make the playoffs, but they gave the Knicks an early taste of a question they might encounter when they get there: what if Anunoby is unavailable against a team starring an All-Star jumbo wing? A jitterbug point guard? Anything and everything in between?

The answer is the same. Hart. They gotta have Hart.

Concern: The Knicks aren’t scoring against teams they’ll see in the playoffs

About 20% of the season is behind us—too early for declarations, but just enough time to notice some budding trend lines. One of the more striking is that teams are scoring their fewest points per game (113.4) since 2021-22. That may explain some of the Knicks’ issues on offense, but not all.

Last season the Knicks averaged 116.5 points per game. This year it’s 108.9. You’ve heard all the usual suspects: Jalen Brunson had offseason wrist surgery and needed a little longer to shake the rust off; Wingstop hasn’t gotten on track; the backup point guards, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado, are both having sub-par starts from deep. But all that looking at individual trees camouflages the forest of greater truth.

To this point in the season, the Knicks have been flat-track bullies.

New York has scorched the league’s bottom-dwellers while failing to generate points against mediocre-to-strong sides. Let’s split the league into three tiers: teams winning 60% of the time or more, teams between 40 and 59% and teams below 40%. Look at how the Knicks have fared and scored against each.

.600+ = 3-3, 102 points per game (Ws: DET/MIN/POR; Ls: PHI 2x/BOS)

.400-.599 = 1-2, 106 points per game (Ws: CLE 2x; Ls: CLE/ORL)

.399 or less = 7-1, 131 points per game (Ws: CHI 2x/TOR 2x/BKN/MIN/IND; Ls: IND)

The schedule is about to toughen up. The Knicks have three games left on their homestand, against a Cavs team that’s already beaten them, then the Heat and the Hawks, two of the East’s best teams so far. After that comes a seven-game road trip with trips to Miami, Houston and Cleveland, a troika of holiday home games that includes the Christmas Day rematch with San Antonio, then seven of eight on the road, including two versus Denver and visits to Portland and Boston.

Getting healthy always helps. The Knicks got Towns back for the Indiana game but were still without Anunoby, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson. Still, even when fully loaded, they have yet to really show out against the good teams. They’re about to get plenty of chances to.

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