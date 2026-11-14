Grading Every Knicks Player After Disappointing Loss vs. Pacers

The Knicks' streaky season of mediocrity continued on Friday night. After reeling off six wins in seven games following their three game losing streak to begin the season, they've now lost back-to-back games dropping them to 6-6 on the season.

Much like the majority of their games this season, the Knicks showed flashes of brilliance but also lacked the consistency to come away with a win against the Pacers. And again, within the team's inconsistency was a hodgepodge of players stepping up and other players failing to show up.

Jalen Brunson: A-

Over the last few years, the Knicks have won so many games like this one. Games that the team doesn't necessarily deserve to win for one reason or another.

Sometimes it's because they can't defend anybody to save their lives. Sometimes it's because they seem allergic to putting together an offensive possession that doesn't look like a pickup game. And other times, it's just getting outhustled.

But so many times when that happens, Brunson has saved the day. Captain Clutch, as he's often referred to as now, seems to just find a way to will this team to victory through timely baskets. And on Friday night, he had the chance to do it again, but failed to do so despite getting numerous shots he often makes. Had he performed that kind of magic once again, his grade would be higher.

That being said, it's hard to blame Brunson because he was so good for the most part. Outside of the few missed shots, the uncharacteristic turnovers and the early foul trouble, Brunson was great. He continued his hot streak and scored 33 points on 11-22 shooting while also dishing out 11 assists. It wasn't a perfect performance but it wasn't far off either. It's a shame the Knicks couldn't capitalize on it.

Karl Anthony Towns: A-

Where would the Knicks be without Towns? After struggling throughout the early portions of the 2025-26 regular season, Towns has come out blazing hot looking like one of, if not, the best player in the Eastern Conference.

He was once against efficient and a dominant force on the boards. And just as importantly and impressively, he dished out five more assists while committing just one turnover. He's been a joy to watch. He did miss what would've been a game-tying basket in the final seconds. but like Brunson, he can't be blamed for this game.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Bridges was by far the clear third best player on Friday night. After what has been an 11-game slump, the veteran wing answered Mike Brown's recent comments about his minutes and finally broke out with 18 points on 8-12 shooting making it his best offensive game by far this season.

While some of his, and to be fair, everybody's, defense broke down a bit in the fourth quarter, Bridges was great. And it's only fair that the praises are as loud as the criticisms are—of which there have rightfully been a lot.

Miles McBride: B

McBride continued his hot three-point shooting on Friday night, only furthering the good problem the Knicks have. He scored nine points on 3-8 shooting, making him the only bench player to score more than five points and almost outscored Josh Hart, Tyler Kolek, and Shamet by himself.

But to be fair, that last part says more about Hart than it does McBride. We'll get to that way later though.

Landry Shamet: B-

Shamet did struggle a bit from three, going just 1-5 and only managed to score just five points. He wasn't quite as good as McBride, although he was a team leading +9.

All in all though, Shamet ha a solid but also pretty quiet game. At least he was better than most of his other bench peers.

Tyler Kolek: B-

The backup point guard, whose play has been a nice revelation, played more minutes than usual due to the early foul troubles Brunson had. He had a difficult time breaking down the Pacers defense and failed to rack up the kinds of assist numbers Knicks fans had become accustomed to.

But he battled defensively and rebounded well, grabbing six rebounds including two on the offensive end. It was far from a memorable performance but a valiant effort nonetheless.

OG Anunoby: C-

What a rough night from the forward. Anunoby went just 4-13 from the field, 2-8 from three, had three turnovers while dishing out just one assist, and grabbed just two rebounds. And to top if off, he wasn't his usual defensive self, especially in the second half.

The Knicks needed a bit more and in a game like this one, Anunoby needs to be one of the guys the Knicks can count on.

Andre Drummond: C-

Drummond grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes to keep up his amazing per-36 rebounding numbers. But Friday night saw him look rather bad.

He missed his only shot attempt, committed a turnover, and defensively looked a step slow for much of the second half. The Knicks could've used a bit more physicality and fight from the veteran big, and they did not get much of it.

Jordan Clarkson: C-

The reserve guard was just as bad as Drummond, if not worse. He missed both of his two shot attempts, grabbed one rebound, and committed two fouls and managed to be a -11 in just nine minutes.

These are the kinds of games in which Clarkson has thrived this season. On Friday night though, he couldn't provide the spark the team so badly needed.

Josh Hart: D

The five rebounds and four assists save Hart's night from being a complete and utter disaster, but he's not far off. The guard did just return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a few games so he deserves some leeway.

But Hart himself will tell you that if he's out there, he needs to do more. And he's right. It's unacceptable for him to have zero points in 23 minutes. He's better than that. He knows it.

Pacome Dadiet: NA

Dadiet barely played hence the grade, or lack thereof. But it's another reminder just where Dadiet stands with this team, and likely with other teams as well.

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