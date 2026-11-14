2 Big & 1 Small Takeaway From Knicks' 106-104 Loss to the Pacers

The New York Knicks trailed throughout much of Friday's 106-104 loss in Indiana. They never stopped fighting back, but they never could get out from underneath the Pacers. Here are three of the biggest takeaways from this game.

Big takeaway 1: The Knicks keep playing smaller than they are

In Wednesday’s loss, the Cavaliers took 25 free throws to just 11 for the Knicks. The first half in Indiana was more of the same, with the Pacers getting to the line 20 times to the visitors’ three. That disparity stresses an offense, which has to perform with exceptional, unsustainable efficiency to make up for that imbalance.

The Knicks pride themselves on their rebounding. Losing the battle of the boards to the Cavs was unusual, though not unimaginable; the Cavs are also strong on the glass. Losing the battle to the Pacers, one of the league’s worst-rebounding outfits, is weird. Karl-Anthony Towns did his job, hauling down 15 in his 12th double-double in 12 games. But KAT out-rebounded New York’s other four starters combined (11). Ivica Zubac led the Pacers with 13 rebounds; their other starters grabbed 19.

The return of Josh Hart should help. We haven’t seen much of Towns and Andre Drummond together, but if the Knicks continue to struggle with what should be a strength they’re going to have to shake things up. Mike Brown has talked about their need to play with force. This wasn't it.

Small takeaway 1: The Knicks continue to struggle scoring

Breaking the century mark in scoring for the 11th time in 12 games would have been impressive in 1998. In 2026, not so much. But the Knicks offense has struggled so much against so many opponents, scoring 104 nearly felt like ax win, by this season’s standards. Until you remember that is this season’s standard.

In three games against Milwaukee and Chicago, New York averaged 128 points. In their other nine games they’re scoring – wait for it – 104. From the 2023 season through last season, the Knicks ranked third, seventh, fifth and third in offensive rating. They haven’t looked like themselves yet. 12 games isn’t late, but it’s getting late to be considered early.

While performances have varied, the roster is mostly the same. Was Mitchell Robinson this much of a difference-maker? It still seems more likely the dip in the Knicks’ scoring is due to factors both coincidental and temporary, and not some larger systemic failure. But with the schedule about to get tougher, this would have been a good game to get the offense un-glued. Instead, it’s still stuck.

Big takeaway 2: The 2026 title Zen is officially over

In the last minute of the first half, OG Anunoby drove to the hoop and appeared to be fouled. No call was made. Mike Brown’s response earned him a rare technical foul, after which a Jalen Brunson jumper and Tyler Kolek trey cut a 14-point deficit to single digits.

Early in the second half, Brown, visibly frustrated when the Knicks fell behind by 12, called a quick timeout. He spoke only briefly to the players, then walked off, leaving them to come up with a response. Towns and Mikal Bridges each hit a 3, Brunson dropped in a floater, Bridges made another jump shot and the Knicks were within five.

In the fourth, New York trailed by two when Towns was hit with a technical after not getting the whistle he felt he should. Two minutes later the deficit had ballooned to a dozen again. Brunson got an earful from Quenton Jackson in the third, smiled and very nearly saw the Knicks to a comeback win. But the 2026-27 season is not 2025-26, and so far the games the Knicks couldn’t lose in the spring are games they can’t win in the fall.

It’s still too early to panic or declare any trends official. But three technicals in a game decided by two points tells you all you need to know about how desperate the Knicks are to gain a foothold on this season – and how unsettled they remain.

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