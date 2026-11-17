Twice this season, the New York Knicks play consecutive road games against the same opponent: Toronto, currently, and Orlando in late March. The Knicks will hope the only commonality from now to then is the opponent being a physical but limited foe. Despite their overtime win over the Raptors, the Knicks are just 7-6 and have several areas of improvement. Here are three lessons emerging from Sunday’s victory.

1. The Knicks can’t lose if they don’t beat themselves

For much of the first three quarters, the Knicks turned the ball over at an unusually high rate, much of that thanks to the Raptors being unusually physical and defensively forceful. There’s a reason they’re second in the league in steals.

There are a few reasons, actually, and one of the biggest, Kawhi Leonard, remains out. But Scottie Barnes was back, and if the apocalypse were a live dribble, then Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, Immanuel Quickley, and Jamal Shead were the four horsemen, all over, up, and on top of the Knicks.

By halftime, the Raptors were winning the possession battle, taking nine more shots than the Knicks. That’s not just extra bites at the apple; it forces your opponent to play more defense, a taxing task. The home team wasn’t shooting well but was getting more shots and hoping to ride brutal math to victory.

But cometh the hour, cometh the calm: when the lights shone harshest in the fourth quarter and overtime, with the 6-foot-8 Barnes defending Brunson, the Knicks stopped turning the ball over. In the second half and overtime, the shot attempts were almost even. When that happens, the game is about quality, not quantity. Most nights, if not all, the Knicks will win on quality.

2. The Knicks don’t win if they don’t rebound

The Knicks lost the rebounding battle in their first three games this year and their last three games, going 1-5. When they out-rebound their opponent, they’re 6-1. Rebounding takes on added significance against the Raptors, who are rather extreme on the matter.

Toronto is second in the league in offensive rebounding, yet dead last on the defensive glass, basically an angry hornets’ nest on one side of the glass and sleepwalking on the other. The Knicks are top-five in offensive, defensive, and total rebounds. On paper, it looked like a mismatch. Paper doesn't play.

The Raptors came into last night having lost their last 13 games to the Knicks. They were already amped to beat them; add the excitement inherent in a team on the up hosting the reigning champs, and you had something brewing the Knicks will encounter this season: the other team’s best punch.

The Raptors evened the Knicks on the defensive boards and outrebounded them by three on the offensive end, with the bench especially up for the challenge, namely Shead, Jakob Poeltl, Jamison Battle, and Allen Graves. Sunday night’s game was easy to get up for. After losing the lead late and then the game, we’ll see how much energy Toronto has Tuesday evening. If the Knicks reassert themselves on the glass, they could leave town with a mini-sweep.

3. The Knicks won by reversing a recent trend

In the losses to the Cavaliers and Pacers, the Knicks took a total of 24 free throws. Their opponents took 25. Each.

Sunday night reality resumed, without which the Knicks don’t resume their winning ways. As they came back from behind in the fourth and won in OT, New York’s ability to get to the line and defend without sending Toronto there led to an eight-point advantage, no small thing in a game that took 53 minutes to settle.

Karl-Anthony Towns facilitating puts Toronto’s normally dictating defense in a holding pattern. Ravenous as they are on that end of the floor, the Raptors’ bark is worse than their bite. It’s difficult to break them down off the dribble, but if you can get to the rim, their only player averaging more than a block a game is Murray-Boyles. But CMB is often defending KAT, with Poeltl an option in small doses but not an answer.

To harass Towns as a passer, the Raptors have to guard him with someone big enough to bother him, someone he also can’t just jump and shoot over like they’re not there. Pulling CMB or Poeltl away from the paint creates space for the Knicks' shooters and cutters, and makes breaking down the defense something less off the dribble and more about dishing, cutting, and offensive rebounding -- three things the Knicks do well.

They struggled for long stretches on Sunday, but crammed just enough good into just enough time to get the win. If they’re careful with the basketball, rebound, and don’t get creamed at the line, the Knicks will have started another winning streak.

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